Waymo expands its robotaxi service area in Austin

Waymo has expanded its Austin robotaxi service area from 37 to 90 square miles, responding to Tesla's recent map expansion with a significantly larger coverage area that includes neighbourhoods like Crestview, Windsor Park, and Sunset Valley. In a press release, the Alphabet-owned robotaxi unit stressed that it offers “the only fully autonomous, 24/7 experience for anyone in Austin” without “waitlists or caveats”—a clear jab at Tesla's limitations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?