Report: Hyundai building a new local fuel cell plant at Ulsan

Hyundai is an outlier among automakers in its efforts to deploy hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group plans to build a new local factory for the production of fuel cells, according to an 11 March 2025 report by national outlet The Korea Economic Daily (KED). If reporting bears out, the factory would be the second fuel cell factory owned by the company, following the opening of a first one in Guangzhou, China, in 2023.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/report-hyundai-building-a-new-local-fuel-cell-plant-at-ulsan/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here