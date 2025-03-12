Report: Hyundai building a new local fuel cell plant at Ulsan

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group plans to build a new local factory for the production of fuel cells, according to an 11 March 2025 report by national outlet The Korea Economic Daily (KED). If reporting bears out, the factory would be the second fuel cell factory owned by the company, following the opening of a first one in Guangzhou, China, in 2023.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?