Stellantis faces steep Italy production decline in H1 2025

Stellantis vehicle production at Italian plants fell 27% in the first half of 2025, with passenger car output plummeting 34% to just 123,905 units and commercial vehicles dropping 16% to around 98,000 units. The FIM-CISL union projects full-year production of approximately 440,000 vehicles, continuing a steep decline from 2024's seven-decade low of 475,000 units.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?