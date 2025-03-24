Portugal expands its national EV tax rebate scheme

European electric vehicle (EVs) sales are gaining momentum again, and the Portuguese government is widening the pool of EVs that are eligible for its €4,000 (US$4,300) tax rebate programme. Previously, only new EVs with a sticker price of €38,500 were eligible; this has been expanded to €55,000 provided that the model in question has between six and nine seats.
