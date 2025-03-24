Portugal expands its national EV tax rebate scheme

Vehicles that seat between six and nine people costing up to €55,000 are now eligible for the €4,000 rebate. By Stewart Burnett

European electric vehicle (EVs) sales are gaining momentum again, and the Portuguese government is widening the pool of EVs that are eligible for its €4,000 (US$4,300) tax rebate programme. Previously, only new EVs with a sticker price of €38,500 were eligible; this has been expanded to €55,000 provided that the model in question has between six and nine seats.

