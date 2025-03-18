Paccar offers mountable solar panels for commercial vehicles

Paccar believes its mountable panels could help reduce fleet emissions and fuel consumption, while reducing battery degradation. By Stewart Burnett

In an effort to help customers lower fuel costs and emissions, Paccar Parts has introduced new “ultra-thin, flexible” solar panels that can be mounted on almost any truck. The solar panels are flexible enough to follow the curves on most cabin roofs, as well as trailers and bodies; the energy they generate is fed via an included converter directly into the battery.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/paccar-offers-mountable-solar-panels-for-commercial-vehicles/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here