Paccar offers mountable solar panels for commercial vehicles

In an effort to help customers lower fuel costs and emissions, Paccar Parts has introduced new “ultra-thin, flexible” solar panels that can be mounted on almost any truck. The solar panels are flexible enough to follow the curves on most cabin roofs, as well as trailers and bodies; the energy they generate is fed via an included converter directly into the battery.
