Nikola lets 855 employees go as it reckons with bankruptcy

Floundering zero emission truck maker Nikola has notified Arizonan authorities that it will let over 855 workers go—well over half of its total headcount of around 1400—as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The two Nikola locations mentioned in the WARN notice are its Phoenix headquarters and Coolidge factory, where 540 and 315 staffers will be let go, respectively.
