Kia revises EV forecast downwards, details new CV software

At its 2025 Annual Investor Day, Kia revised its electric vehicle (EV) sales target for 2030, reducing its annual projection from 1.6 million units to 1.26 million—or around 30%. This adjustment corresponded with a revision of its total global sales: it now anticipates total sales of 4.19 million vehicles by 2030, down from the previous target of 4.3 million.

At the same time, Kia is optimistic about its growth in the new energy vehicle segment overall. The company now believes it will sell 993,000 hybrid vehicles annually by 2030, nearly doubling its 2025 hybrid sales forecast of 490,000 units. That doesn’t mean it plans to sit still with EVs. Its revised plans include a lineup expansion to 15 models by 2030, including models such as the EV2, EV4, and EV5, as well as three electric van models by 2029.

Elsewhere on the commercial vehicle front, Kia indicated it would enhance its offerings with AI-powered fleet management systems that integrate predictive maintenance, accident analysis, financing, charging, and other operation services. These services will be bundled together into a simplified one-billing system.