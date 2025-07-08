VinFast eyes major expansion of its Asian charging network

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast is eyeing a major expansion of its charging network: V-Green, the company which operates VinFast’s charging network, aims to grow its local network sixfold to one million ports by 2028 while rolling out 63,000 ports in Indonesia and 15,000 in the Philippines. Simultaneously, VinFast Auto India has partnered with charging operator RoadGrid to establish service and charging capabilities ahead of its market entry.