EU watchdogs fine OEMs €458m for recycling cartel

The EU’s antitrust watchdog has fined 15 major automakers, alongside the European Automobiles Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) for a cumulative €458m (US$494m) for participating in a years-long vehicle recycling cartel. Automakers including Volkswagen, Stellantis, BMW and Toyota were found to be coordinating their position on how recyclable their vehicles were and subsequently refusing to pay car dismantlers.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?