Cipia partners with Arm to showcase driver monitoring tech

At Embedded World 2025, Cipia will showcase its advanced driver monitoring system running on Arm’s Cortex-range CPUs. By Stewart Burnett

Cabin sensor solutions firm Cipia is collaborating with British chipmaker Arm to showcase both companies’ capabilities in enabling AI-powered driver monitoring. During a demonstration at Embedded 2025, Chipia’s advanced Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System will run power-efficiently on Arm’s Cortex CPUs.

Driver monitoring solutions are an increasingly integral part of both software-defined trucks and self-driving vehicles as they help to maintain driver alertness and keep their eyes on the road. Cipia aims to show that, through the combined solutions, it is possible to meet evolving Euro NCAP regulatory safety standards while maintaining performance, cost-efficiency, and ease of implementation.

“Cipia’s AI-powered DMS has been built for efficiency from the ground up, and our collaboration with Arm demonstrates how advanced driver monitoring can be achieved using widely available Arm CPUs, without hardware acceleration.” said Tal Krzypow, Vice President of Product and Strategy at Cipia, in a statement. “By leveraging Arm’s optimized processing capabilities, we enable automakers to implement high-performance driver monitoring solutions that meet regulatory requirements while remaining cost-effective and power-efficient.”

“Automakers need more processing power than ever to enable the advanced features that help drivers get to their destinations safely,” added Guilherme Marshall, Director of Go-To-Market in EMEA, Automotive Business, Arm. “Arm technology is designed to deliver industry-leading performance and efficiency in next-generation vehicles, enabling critical applications that demand the highest levels of functional safety, making it the ideal platform for AI-driven automotive applications like Cipia’s Driver Sense DMS.”

Embedded World will take place between 11 and 13 March 2025 in Nuremberg.