BYD reports substantial e-truck, overseas growth in February

Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) giant BYD has reported its sales for February 2025; it reported 322,846 sales worldwide—a stratospheric 165% increase year-over-year (YoY)—and of which 318,233 were passenger cars, the rest being commercial vehicles. Of this number, 67,025 units were sold overseas (+188% YoY), marking the third consecutive months of record highs.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?