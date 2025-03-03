BYD reports substantial e-truck, overseas growth in February

BYD continues to blaze a trail into overseas markets, with future plans likely funded by a tentative listing on the HK stock exchange. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) giant BYD has reported its sales for February 2025; it reported 322,846 sales worldwide—a stratospheric 165% increase year-over-year (YoY)—and of which 318,233 were passenger cars, the rest being commercial vehicles. Of this number, 67,025 units were sold overseas (+188% YoY), marking the third consecutive months of record highs.

