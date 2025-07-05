Edscha: AEE: Innovations for a safer mobility

Together with Gestamp, Edscha participated in the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2025, taking place from 21 to 23 May in Yokohama (Japan).

During the event, Gestamp and Edscha reaffirmed their commitment to the Japanese market and showcased their latest technological innovations and developments. These innovations are designed to reduce vehicle weight, improve structural performance, and optimize production processes.

Through its participation, Gestamp underlines three of its strategic pillars: innovation, safety, and sustainability. By driving innovation, the company promotes the creation and development of products that are designed from the outset to protect occupants, reduce emissions, and optimize production in terms of both time and cost.

All of Gestamp’s solutions have one maxim: safety above all else. Gestamp contributes to it through the creation of structural components designed with the most suitable materials and technologies. From their conception to the selection of materials, all are designed for the protection and comfort of drivers and passengers.

Edscha introduced its Active Frunk system, specifically developed for electric vehicles. This mechanism combines the automatic opening and closing of the front hood with an active pedestrian protection system.

