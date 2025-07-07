Nikkei: Nissan in talks with Foxconn for EV production deal

Nissan is currently in talks with manufacturing giant Foxconn to produce electric vehicles at its embattled plant in Oppama, sources familiar with the familiar have told Nikkei in a 6 July report. The Oppama plant has been a potential target for closure amid wider cost-cutting measures, but producing Foxconn-brand EVs could help save jobs—the plant currently employs around 3,900 people—and keep existing supplier networks in place.