Dubai to trial Pony.ai robotaxis later in 2025

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with fast-rising Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai to launch robotaxi trials by 2025’s end, with paid services expected to follow in 2026. The partnership is the latest development in the Emirate city's ambitious Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of all trips into autonomous journeys by 2030.
