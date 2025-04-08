Zoomcar introduces prepaid vouchers; confirms its India-first operating model unaffected by US-India tariffs

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announces the launch of Zoomcar Vouchers, enabling users to prepay for future trips on the app

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announces the launch of Zoomcar Vouchers, enabling users to prepay for future trips on the app. With the repeat booking rate doubling and bookings from repeat users now exceeding bookings from new users, Zoomcar expands its product range to include prepaid vouchers, which is expected to improve user retention and encourage repeat user behavior. Zoomcar Vouchers, launching in the mid-April across three major cities, empowers users to plan travel in advance while providing a modest bonus credit upon purchase.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar stated “Zoomcar Vouchers is designed to provide users with freedom of choice and greater flexibility in planning future travel. We’re finding greater ways to deepen the relationships with our customers, while encouraging repeat bookings and long-term brand loyalty. Building trust with our users is key to building a sustainable long-term business.”

Amidst the launch, the Company also indicated that the business is not impacted by the United States (“US”) tariffs. “Given our India-first operating model and focus on domestic mobility solutions, we do not believe that the recent development on tariffs between US and India impact our operations or growth plans. Zoomcar remains committed to expanding its user base and product offerings within India.” stated Mr. Nishijima. “We continue to have conviction in the growth plan that we’ve set out for Fiscal 2025 and beyond. Our business remains resilient and we remain optimistic about the future prospects of the car-sharing marketplace in India. Given our expertise and leading position in this market, we continue to be well positioned to capture the tremendous opportunity ahead.”

SOURCE: Zoomcar