Xpeng drives forward in Europe with launch in Spain and Portugal

Xpeng partners with the Salvador Caetano Group to launch operations in Spain and Portugal. The initial model lineup includes the G6 ultra smart coupe SUV, the G9 flagship intelligent SUV, and the P7 sports sedan

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese AI mobility company, is accelerating its European presence with a dual-market launch in Spain and Portugal. These strategic milestones underline Xpeng’s firm commitment to revolutionising AI-defined mobility across Europe, and set the stage for further market exploration.

The arrival of Xpeng in Spain and Portugal, in partnership with the Salvador Caetano Group, marks a significant step in its expansion. The Salvador Caetano Group will be responsible for distribution in both markets. In Spain, XPENG has started operations by establishing a solid commercial and after-sales service network that includes 10 dealerships in major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Malaga. Meanwhile, in Portugal, Xpeng has launched two points of sale in Lisbon and Porto, with plans to expand to seven dealerships by year-end and to 15 by the end of 2025.

“We are deeply committed to the European market, which is undergoing a transformation in electric and smart mobility, and we are excited about our ongoing efforts to expand our presence in the region, as demonstrated by our partnership with the Salvador Caetano Group,” said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng.

Xpeng is expanding in Southern Europe with a 100% electric lineup, featuring the G6 ultra-smart coupe SUV, G9 flagship intelligent SUV, and P7 sports sedan. These vehicles are distinguished by their modern, dynamic design and advanced technology, including Xpeng’s SEPA 2.0 architecture and the Tianji XOS 5.2 smart cabin system, which offers EV excellence and class-leading smart driving, superfast charging, and intuitive smart cabin features. Additionally, all three models have received Euro NCAP five-star ratings, reflecting their high safety standards.

“Design plays a central role in our product lineup. We have a talented team representing 16 different nationalities. Together, they combine creativity, cutting-edge technology, and advanced materials to deliver global products,” said JuanMa López, Vice President of Design Center at Xpeng. “Our design philosophy strikes a balance between emotion and rationality, which is evident not only in our current models but also in the revolutionary products we are developing, such as flying cars and robots.”

The Xpeng X2 electric flying car also makes its debut in Spain and Portugal. This advanced technology reflects the brand’s ambition to redefine mobility both on the ground and in the air, with a clear vision of future mobility where flying cars could become part of Europe’s transportation landscape. It’s a powerful testament to Xpeng’s commitment to shaping the future mobility.

SOURCE: Xpeng