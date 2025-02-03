Xavier Peugeot is appointed DS Automobiles CEO

With effect from 3 February 2025, Xavier Peugeot becomes Chief Executive Officer of DS Automobiles

Xavier Peugeot, age 60, who holds a master’s degree in management and a master, respectively from Paris La Sorbonne University and Paris Dauphine University, joined the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group in 1994. He has held various positions in sales and marketing, including Director of the Peugeot Netherlands subsidiary between 2005 and 2007, and Director of Marketing and Communications for the Peugeot brand from 2009 to 2011. In 2012, as Peugeot Product Director, he made a major contribution to building a coherent, global range for the Brand. In 2014, he took over as Head of Citroën Product, driving forward the renewal of an attractive range designed to make mobility accessible to all. In 2019, he became Director of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, for PSA and then Stellantis.

From 3 February 2025, Xavier Peugeot is appointed CEO of the DS Automobiles brand, succeeding Olivier François who is continuing with other strategic missions within Stellantis.

Xavier Peugeot reports to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Enlarged Europe COO within the Company.

« I would like to congratulate the work of Olivier who, during his nearly two years leading DS Automobiles, has capitalized on the French culture, consolidating the Brand’s identity and the uniqueness of its positioning in the market. Another highlight is the in-depth work carried out to improve customer satisfaction, which is already beginning to bear fruit and which must now be pursued with the aim of achieving excellence. I’d like to thank Olivier and welcome Xavier to his new role as the brand begins a new chapter. » Jean-Philippe Imparato, Enlarged Europe Chief Operating Officer

With DS Automobiles having just celebrated its 10th anniversary and 2025 kicking off with the 70th anniversary of the iconic 1955 DS followed by the global launch of its new 100% electric flagship, DS N°8, Xavier Peugeot said:

« DS Automobiles is a young brand with solid foundations and an exceptional heritage based on an iconic model, the DS, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. I would like to pay tribute to the commitment of my predecessors, particularly Olivier, who has done a great job to ensure its development. I am proud to join the teams who have demonstrated their motivation and ability to create a unique universe in the world of the automotive industry. We are going to continue to write this story to further the influence, the image of excellence and the know-how of DS Automobiles throughout the world.. » Xavier Peugeot, CEO of DS Automobiles

Note: From 3 February 2025, Xavier Peugeot will also be appointed Stellantis Head of Heritage.

SOURCE: Stellantis