‘The World’s Truck Manufacturers 2018’ report published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report, ‘The World’s Truck Manufacturers (2018 / 21st Edition)’ is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

This exclusive report is a proven and reliable global truck industry tool and is a necessity for those involved in competitor analysis and strategic planning in the global commercial vehicle industry.

Divided into three main sections, ‘The World’s Truck Manufacturers (2018 / 21st Edition)’ offers an industry review, alongside company profiles, and financial statistics. These include:

An analysis of the structure and profitability of the world’s truck industry, looking at the performance of the sector through the demand of cycles of the past 20 years;

Comprehensive profiles analysing the major operational issues including: performance, business structure, markets, models, production strategy and notes on the accounts, for each of the key truck manufacturing groups;

A supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major truck manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards that formed the backbone of the report.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “For some years we have been anticipating further consolidation of the world’s truck industry. The 2016 announcement, of an alliance between VW Truck & Bus and Navistar confirmed this forecast but that announcement is unlikely to be the last, indeed it may bring some additional pressure to bear on VW’s competitors.

Having previously identified Navistar as one of the most likely candidates for takeover or alliance, our focus now turns to Hyundai and Iveco as medium-sized players wanting to step up to the global league. Similarly we might look towards Ashok Leyland and Tata as two truckmakers eager to expand beyond their domestic market.”

Table of contents:

The global truck industry

Ashok Leyland

Daimler Trucks

Hino Motors

Isuzu Motors

Iveco

MAN Truck & Bus

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus

Navistar International

Paccar

Renault Trucks

Scania

Tata Motors

UD Trucks

Volvo Trucks & Buses

Other Truck OEMs Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates Appendix 2: European, US & Chinese Market Data Appendix 3: Financial statistics in euros (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 4: Financial statistics in native currency (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 5: Assembly plant data (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 6: Assembly plant data (spreadsheet in Excel)



Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/worlds-truck-manufacturers-2018-21st-edition/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.