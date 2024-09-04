World premiere for the MAN eTGL at the IAA

MAN truck portfolio now fully electric from twelve to 42 tonnes

MAN Truck & Bus is presenting the new MAN eTGL at the IAA 2024. The electrically powered 12-tonne truck rounds off the MAN electric truck portfolio for light distribution transport. With a range of up to 235 kilometres, fast charging in around 30 minutes and a payload of up to 6,600 kilograms, depending on the body, it offers the ideal combination for quiet and locally CO2-free transport in urban goods logistics for food chains, retailers or the catering industry. Together with the eTGS and eTGX, MAN now offers the entire total weight portfolio from twelve to 42 tonnes fully electrically with the new eTGL. Comparatively low range requirements, the option of depot charging at logistics locations and increasing noise and emission restrictions for combustion-powered trucks in city centres make urban distribution transport an important starting segment for the switch to electromobility.

‘With the new eTGL, MAN is becoming a true full-range provider in the field of electromobility. From night-time supermarket deliveries to heavy-duty long-distance transport, MAN offers transport companies zero-emission drives from a single source. The approximately 2000 orders and order enquiries for our eTGX and eTGS already show that our modular battery concept for individual deployment, body and range requirements meets the needs of our customers. With its high payload, short charging times and optimum range for urban logistics, the eTGL perfectly rounds off our eTruck portfolio,’ said Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, at the presentation of the new lightweight electric distribution truck.

The new MAN eTGL is based on the proven 12-tonne model from the diesel portfolio and uses the same technical components as its ‘heavy’ brothers eTGS and eTGX: the two battery packs developed by MAN specifically for commercial vehicle use and produced at the Nuremberg plant are mounted on the left and right of the frame and offer a usable capacity of 160 kWh. Charging takes place via CCS connection with up to 250 kW in around 30 minutes (10 % – 80 % SoC, 250 kW, 335 A) and is therefore efficient during driving breaks.

The drive unit, consisting of an electric motor and two-speed gearbox, is positioned centrally in the frame and delivers the drive power of 285 hp or 210 kW to the rear axle via a cardan shaft. The 4500 mm wheelbase, designed for exceptional manoeuvrability in the city, can be combined with body lengths of 6200 to 7300 mm, which are typical for lightweight tarpaulin bodies and dry freight trailers. The spacious day cab offers the same driving comfort as its diesel counterpart: the particularly low entrance is ergonomically designed for frequent entry and exit and numerous easily accessible storage compartments around the driver allow quick organisation of freight documents, writing pad, tablet or mobile phone and offer the appropriate charging connections. The central, fully digital 12.3-inch display provides comprehensive information on the battery charge status, range, current energy requirements and recuperation in addition to the usual driving data.

Comprehensive eMobility advice and services

As with the MAN eTGX and TGS, 360-degree e-mobility consulting is also available for MAN eTGL customers: Advice on switching to electromobility includes customer-specific analyses of vehicle deployment and charging infrastructure requirements. The charging stations themselves are also part of MAN’s offering through partnerships with charging infrastructure suppliers. In addition, service contracts and financing solutions specially tailored to electromobility and the needs of urban distribution logistics are available, as well as numerous digital services for the use of the new little electric lion. These include the MAN eReadyCheck, which customers can use to check how their delivery routes can be driven purely electrically, the MAN SmartRoute intelligent route planning system and the MAN Charge&Go service for using public charging points.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus