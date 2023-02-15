World premiere: Driver Identification Display from Continental and trinamiX protects against car theft

Driver Identification Display in the vehicle interior combines camera and display technologies

Together with its partner trinamiX, Continental is presenting a world innovation: the Driver Identification Display with an integrated camera solution for biometric driver identification. This new development recently won the CES Innovation Award 2023 in the “Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility” category at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, taking place from February 27th to March 2nd in Barcelona, the display will be presented in Europe at the trinamiX booth (number 5J84, hall 5) for the first time. The Driver Identification Display is the world’s first automotive display for the vehicle interior that enables contactless, highly secure authentication and helps prevent fraud and theft.

A function that many users are already familiar with from face recognition on their smartphones is now finding its way into vehicles. Continental and trinamiX, a leading provider of biometric solutions, are taking the interaction between driver and vehicle to a new level. The technology reliably protects against car theft since the vehicle can only be started after successful authentication of the person in the driver’s seat. It increases convenience in the automotive sector in many cases, such as digital payment processes via the car display when refueling, parking or paying tolls, as well as car rental. In addition, the technology can be used for payments in app stores or for access to digital services. The camera built into the system is used to reliably monitor the driver’s attention in order to prevent hazards such as fatigue at the wheel. For this to happen, the new Driver Identification Display from Continental and trinamiX does not require any additional sensors. The camera is seamlessly integrated into the display, making it invisible to the driver.

“The secure identification of vehicle users is an important function for future vehicle generations. Our Driver Identification Display sets new standards in terms of security and comfort,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, Head of the User Experience Business Area at Continental. “Displays are the key interface between driver and vehicle. For the first time, the Driver Identification Display offers three key functions in one package: reliable driver authentication and the option of making secure digital payment transactions via the vehicle display, for example in parking garages, at toll stations or in app stores. The camera, which is installed invisibly in the system, is also used to monitor the driver’s attention, which will be mandatory in Europe in the future – a particularly efficient three-in-one solution.”

Protects against fraud

The integrated facial authentication is based on a technology developed and patented by trinamiX. It combines facial recognition to verify the identity of the user with a new type of liveness detection: By recognizing human skin, the system prevents spoofing, for example through photographs or realistic three-dimensional masks of the legitimate driver. trinamiX Face Authentication has been certified according to the highest biometric security standards.

“Continental and trinamiX share the goal of improving security and comfort for consumers,” said Wilfried Hermes, Director Consumer Electronics North America and Europe at trinamiX. “As an experienced automotive supplier and pioneer in connected mobility technologies, Continental enables us to develop new applications for trinamiX Face Authentication. Thanks to Continental’s innovative display technology, all of this goes hand in hand with a perfect interior design.”

SOURCE: BASF