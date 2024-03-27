Wind River advances software-defined vehicle innovation on AWS

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that it is advancing software-defined vehicle innovation with its cutting-edge Wind River Studio Developer offering, now available running on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that it is advancing software-defined vehicle innovation with its cutting-edge Wind River Studio Developer offering, now available running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The platform is being showcased at the Santa Clara AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab.

Studio Developer is an edge-to-cloud, flexible and open DevOps platform that enables higher developer productivity, operational quality, and efficiency, along with faster time-to-market. Customers can install Studio on AWS and reap the benefits of cloud-scale automated build and test for safety-critical embedded edge platforms. On AWS, Studio combines the scalability and collaboration of the cloud with a broad range of applications and interfaces required for lifecycle management.

Running live now at the AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab in Santa Clara, the two companies are demonstrating cloud-native development and deployment of software updates to the connected car. The automotive demo of Studio running on AWS showcases the benefits of increased productivity with an optimized end-to-end embedded software development experience. It takes a user through development, testing and deployment of applications for software-defined vehicles. Specifically, the Studio software leverages Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and demonstrates building, testing, and deploying software to a vehicle while also showcasing the power of test automation, remote access to test devices, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

A testament to Studio’s extensibility, the Wind River Studio demo integrates Amazon Q, a generative AI–powered assistant. Amazon Q can help users get fast, relevant answers to pressing questions, solve problems, generate content, and take actions. The demo currently connects via Amazon Q to Amazon CodeWhisperer, a general purpose, machine learning-powered code generator that provides users with code recommendations in real time, from AWS to the Studio development platform, to deliver AI-based code completion technologies to developers.

“The automotive industry is at an inflection point as it becomes increasingly software-defined, and we are proud to be demonstrating how our technologies are driving this innovation at the AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab in Santa Clara,” said Avijit Sinha, president, Wind River. “By working together, we can offer a turnkey end-to-end solution running on AWS, catering to the full product lifecycle of automotive systems, as well as similar systems across the other mission-critical industries we serve.”

Wind River is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is also provisioning Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) for its edge portfolio in AWS Marketplace. This allows developers to get started within minutes on a cloud development environment for embedded devices, instead of needing to set up a local development environment on their own machines. The following from Wind River will be available in AWS Marketplace:

The VxWorks® industry-leading real-time operating system (RTOS) running natively in the cloud on AWS Graviton2

Wind River Linux, the industry’s most advanced embedded Linux development platform, with a comprehensive suite of products, tools, and lifecycle services to build and support intelligent edge devices

The Wind River DevSecOps for the Intelligent Edge workshop for AWS customers interested in working with Wind River technologies

