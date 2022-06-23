Westport Fuel Systems at the European Liquid Gas Congress

Westport Fuel Systems will unveil the new LPG-powered Kia Sportage, the ultimate output of 25 years of cooperation between the two companies

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, will take center stage at the European Liquid Gas Congress in Barcelona, June 29-30.

Inspired by continuous innovation and 25 years of cooperation, the partnership between WFS and Kia now offers a version of its Kia Sportage model powered by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Available for purchase starting from mid-July and for delivery in September, this version will complement an innovative version that will combine the LPG system with full-hybrid technology. The LPG hybrid will be available in coming months.

With over 100,000 registered vehicles, the DOEM (delayed OEM) WFS-Kia partnership has proven effective and reliable. Taken together, vehicles sold under the partnership have saved 154,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and saved users approximately €500 million in fuel costs compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. LPG models have been in high demand; in this case, Kia was able to offer this option on a best-selling Kia model that entered the market only a few months ago.

Westport Fuel Systems is pleased to be able to unveil this model in Barcelona. The European Liquid Gas Congress is an important event in the industry’s annual calendar, and WFS appreciates Liquid Gas Europe’s renewed commitment on the use of automotive LPG.

Marco Seimandi (WFS VP Sales & Marketing) will speak during session 5 (9:15 – 10:30 am) of June 30 Conference:

“Gaseous fuels: seizing opportunities in times of transition.”

Giuseppe Bitti (Kia Italy Managing Director and COO) will speak during session 3 (13:30 – 14:45 am) of June 29 Conference:

“Ensuring a just energy transition for all.”

SOURCE: Westport Fuel Systems