Werner Eichhorn to take charge of Audi’s China business

Werner Eichhorn will take over responsibility for Audi’s business operations in China on April 1. He is the successor of Gaby-Luise Wüst, who has been in charge of Audi’s activities in China for the past two years. Eichhorn was most recently responsible for marketing, sales and aftersales at Volkswagen of America. Gaby-Luise Wüst is preparing to take over a new management position at the Volkswagen brand.

“Werner Eichhorn is an accomplished sales expert with extensive experience in China. We are delighted that with his many years of expertise, he will continue the success of Audi China in the new decade,” says Dr. Arno Antlitz, Member of the Board of Management for Finance, China and Legal Affairs at AUDI AG.

As President of Audi China, Gaby-Luise Wüst focused responsibility for China at Audi more effectively and made relevant processes and structures in China and Ingolstadt more efficient. Under the premise of “qualitative growth,” she implemented a rapid model initiative in China together with Audi’s Chinese partner, FAW-VW. With the market launch of the Audi Q2 L e-tron, the first locally produced electric car, and the Audi e-tron, she helped to achieve an important milestone in the electrification of the Chinese model range. “We are very grateful to Gaby-Luise Wüst for her commitment. Her work has set an important course for our future in China,” Antlitz emphasizes.

Werner Eichhorn (57) has been at the Volkswagen Group since 1982 and has held various management positions in sales at Audi since 1993. From 2005 until 2008, he was Managing Director at the Audi division FAW-VW with responsibility for sales of the Audi brand in China. During that time, he achieved important milestones for Audi in China and already has extensive experience in Audi’s largest market worldwide. Before joining Volkswagen of America in 2017, he had been Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Škoda.

Gaby-Luise Wüst (52) became Head of Sales China/Hong Kong at AUDI AG in Ingolstadt in April 2018. Since December 2018, she has additionally been responsible for Audi China Business Management and Joint Venture Projects. In 2019, she was also appointed President of Audi China and Executive Vice President Group Sales at Volkswagen Group China. In the next stage of her career, she will take over a new management position for the Volkswagen brand within the Group.

