Wendy Orthman named head of INFINITI Global Communications

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. announced the promotion of Wendy Orthman to General Manager of INFINITI Global Communications based in Yokohama, Japan, effective April 1, 2020. Reporting to Michael Colleran, INFINITI Motor Company Deputy Chairman, with a functional reporting line to Travis Parman, Vice President, Communications – Nissan North America and Nissan International Communications and Global Engagement, Orthman will lead Infiniti Communications worldwide as the brand transitions to its new global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

“INFINITI is embarking on a major brand transformation with a new global headquarters and the launch of five new vehicles over the next three years including new electrified products in the pipeline. Wendy’s energy, creativity and depth of experience will be essential in leading our global communications efforts as we craft the narrative for the future of the INFINITI brand,” said Michael Colleran, INFINITI Motor Company Deputy Chairman.

Orthman currently manages product lifecycle, lifestyle and brand communications for Nissan North America based in Nashville, Tennessee. Joining Nissan in 2015, she has held a number of roles producing award-winning communications work in the areas of product integrated marketing, lifestyle and social media. Orthman has more than 20 years of automotive communications expertise including an international assignment in Shanghai, China. She holds an MBA from Northwood University and a bachelor’s from Michigan State University.

Orthman will succeed Trevor Hale who will remain in the role until March 31 to facilitate a smooth transition. Hale then will leave the company to pursue a new opportunity. He has been responsible for INFINITI global external and internal communications since September 2016.

SOURCE: INFINITI