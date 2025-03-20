Webfleet reaches new sustainability milestone with first gold EcoVadis rating

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has received a ‘Gold’ rating from EcoVadis for 2024

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has received a ‘Gold’ rating from EcoVadis for 2024.

This is the first time Webfleet has achieved Gold status from the leading business sustain­ab­ility ratings provider, putting it in the top five percent of around 150,000 companies assessed globally by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis assesses organisations on the quality of their sustain­ab­ility management systems and their commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

Receiving ‘Bronze’ in its first EcoVadis rating in 2022 and again in 2023, provided a baseline and Webfleet has since made significant improvements in the four core areas of the assessment: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Compared to its 2023 scorecard, the company made double-digit points gains in all four areas, which are each scored out of 100.

Reaching Gold in just two years is a testament to Webfleet’s strong commitment to environmental, social and ethical respons­ib­ility , said Jan-Maarten de Vries, President of Fleet Management Solutions at Bridgestone.

I’m proud of how far we’ve come so quickly with the continuous improvements we’ve made on our approach to and management of sustain­ab­ility at Webfleet. Our journey doesn’t stop here. There is still more we can do as we continue driving towards a more sustainable future.

This enhanced EcoVadis rating coincides with a series of improvements Webfleet is making in the way it manages and drives sustain­ab­ility across its business and operations.

A key area of progress has been in environmental respons­ib­ility, where Webfleet has taken significant steps to reduce its carbon footprint and support its customers on their decar­bon­isation journeys.

Among its key initiatives, Webfleet has transitioned 80% of its product packaging to sustainable materials and is working towards increasing this to 95% by 2026. Additionally, all Webfleet data centres and 80% of its office locations are now powered by 100% renewable energy.

Webfleet has also maintained industry-re­cog­nised sustain­ab­ility certi­fic­a­tions, including ISO 14001 for Environmental Management since 2020 and ISO 50001 for Energy Management since 2021. The company continues to advance its efforts in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction by providing solutions that help fleet operators lower fuel consumption and co 2 emissions.

To further drive sustain­ab­ility in fleet management, Webfleet has developed EV-focused solutions and empowers fleets to calculate and offset their co 2 emissions through Justdiggit’s Treecovery program, using the Webfleet Green Your Fleet platform.

Webfleet’s parent company, Bridgestone EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), has received the top ‘Platinum’ EcoVadis rating each year since 2021. The company was first assessed by EcoVadis in 2015 and elevated to Gold status in 2019.

Collectively, these continued efforts are embedded in Bridgestone’s Sustain­ab­ility Business Model and guided by the Bridgestone E8 Commitment – the company’s corporate commitment to support the realization of a sustainable society.

SOURCE: Webfleet