Webasto’s Service App accelerates product installation and registration

Effective immediately, the new Webasto Service App can be downloaded to mobile devices, free of charge, from the well-known app stores. The app offers mobile access to the product and installation documentation for all Webasto devices – whether parking heater, air conditioner or charging station. Product registration has now also been reduced to just a few “clicks”.

Registered Webasto Partners who have installed the app use their smartphone’s camera to scan the QR or bar code on the packaging of Webasto products. They are then taken directly to the documents and videos relevant to the respective product. It is no longer necessary to search through long lists. This saves time and reduces errors during manual selection of operating and installation instructions. Furthermore, all of the available information is always fully updated. The app is available in twelve languages.

A further source of errors is removed during product registration, because the product and serial numbers are transferred directly to Webasto, together with the Webasto Partner’s contact details, once the code has been scanned. If the smartphone is used to capture the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), it is also not necessary to manually enter the vehicle data during product registration. It is also possible to register multiple products in a single step. Users are also able to send photos or comments as well. Moreover, the guarantee certificate is automatically created as a PDF and is e-mailed to the Webasto Partner or directly to the customer.

Unregistered app users receive limited access to operating instructions and videos for Webasto products.

In addition to the automated functions it is still possible to manually search for documents.

