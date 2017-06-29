VW Group light vehicles production outlook to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

VW Group sold 10.4 million vehicles in 2016, a 3.8% rise. The figure includes 3.87 million units sold by non-consolidated Chinese ventures and includes sales of commercial vehicles. The passenger car division alone sold 9.73 million units, up 3.8%.

Group light vehicle output is forecast to rise by around 1% in 2017, and more strongly in 2018. Further increases are forecast to take the group’s output to over 11 million units in 2021, with most of the increase coming from North and South America, India and Europe.

Jonathan Storey, the author of ‘Volkswagen Group (light vehicle) model plans and production outlook to 2021‘, commented: “VW’s plan to launch 30 pure-electric models by 2025 is a long-term risk, with some of the technology, cost improvements and consumer acceptance yet to be demonstrated. However, over the five years covered in this report, the company is on much surer ground, with an SUV offensive intended to increase its SUV/crossover line-up from four to 19 by 2020. Having been slow to tap into this rapidly growing sector, VW is making up for lost time and by 2021 its output of SUVs is expected to increase to 2.8 million from 1.7 million in 2016.”

This exclusive Automotive World report presents a snapshot of the company after a turbulent 20 months, and provides an outlook for the OEM’s light vehicle production and model launches through to 2021.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Sales

Chapter 3: The emissions crisis and strategy 2025

Chapter 4: Product development

Chapter 5: Production development and outlook

Appendix (Excel) VW model plans VW production by brand and model (2012-2016) VW production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)



