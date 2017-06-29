Volkswagen Group (light vehicle) model plans and production outlook to 2021

VW Group sold 10.4 million vehicles in 2016, a 3.8% rise. The figure includes 3.87 million units sold by non-consolidated Chinese ventures and includes sales of commercial vehicles. The passenger car division alone sold 9.73 million units, up 3.8%. This exclusive Automotive World report presents a snapshot of the company after a turbulent 20 months, and provides an outlook for the OEM’s light vehicle production and model launches through to 2021.

Table of contents