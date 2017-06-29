Volkswagen Group (light vehicle) model plans and production outlook to 2021

VW Group sold 10.4 million vehicles in 2016, a 3.8% rise. The figure includes 3.87 million units sold by non-consolidated Chinese ventures and includes sales of commercial vehicles. The passenger car division alone sold 9.73 million units, up 3.8%. This exclusive Automotive World report presents a snapshot of the company after a turbulent 20 months, and provides an outlook for the OEM’s light vehicle production and model launches through to 2021.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview
- Chapter 2: Sales
- Chapter 3: The emissions crisis and strategy 2025
- Chapter 4: Product development
- Chapter 5: Production development and outlook
- Appendix (Excel)
- VW model plans
- VW production by brand and model (2012-2016)
- VW production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)