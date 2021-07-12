Volvo Trucks to re-start production at NRV plant under terms of final offer to UAW

After reaching an impasse today in discussions with United Auto Workers (UAW) negotiators regarding a new contract for the company’s New River Valley (NRV) plant, Volvo Trucks North America will on July 12, 2021 implement the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement endorsed by UAW leaders on July 1, 2021

After reaching an impasse today in discussions with United Auto Workers (UAW) negotiators regarding a new contract for the company’s New River Valley (NRV) plant, Volvo Trucks North America will on July 12, 2021 implement the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement endorsed by UAW leaders on July 1, 2021. Any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification.

“We need to safeguard our future and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.”

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The NRV plant in Dublin, Virginia employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks