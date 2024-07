Volvo Group has today completed the divestment of Arquus to John Cockerill Defense according to the previously announced option agreement

Arquus manufactures and sells specially designed vehicles to defense forces and employs about 1,200 employees in France. In 2023, Arquus represented approximately 1 % of Volvo Group revenues.

The transaction has no material impact on the Volvo Group financial performance.

SOURCE: Volvo Group