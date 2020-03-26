Volvo Cars revises outlook statement for 2020

Volvo Cars has in dialogue with its Board of Directors issued the following revised outlook statement for the full year 2020.

‘Considering the uncertain economic outlook, it is challenging to guide on 2020 performance. The weakening market and production disruptions will impact the first half year results negatively as sales, profit and cash flow are expected to be lower than last year’s and it will be challenging to recover the impact during the remainder of the year. Despite uncertainty about economic outlook, Volvo Cars continues to invest in new technologies and products to safeguard long term future.’ The new outlook statement comes in the light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. As the outbreak has spread globally, Volvo Cars has seen negative effects on its business from a weakening market and production disruptions, which are expected to continue as the situation evolves.

On a positive note, in China Volvo Cars’ four manufacturing plants have reopened after an extended closure period following the Chinese New Year. Current showroom traffic indicates a recovery of the Chinese car market which clearly demonstrates the advantages of a global footprint.

Until the same positive development can be seen in Europe and the US, and in order to safeguard jobs and limit the long-term impact on its business, Volvo Cars has taken actions to temporarily close its manufacturing plants in Europe and US and reduce working hours for its office employees.

Volvo Car AB has also approved its annual report with the previously reported strong full-year result for 2019. It has, after a careful assessment of the Group’s liquidity position, decided to declare a dividend to its shareholders of SEK 180 million, whereof SEK 35 million to the preference shareholders and the rest to the main shareholder. An additional dividend will be declared by the Chinese entity Daqing Volvo Car Manufacturing Co.Ltd., amounting to CNY 4 bn which will be equally distributed to its two owners, Geely Holding and Volvo Cars.

The payment of the dividends will be executed in two steps; one at the end of June and one at the end of October 2020.

This information is information that Volvo Car AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on March 26, 2020.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars