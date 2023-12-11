Volvo Cars opens public EV fast charging network at U.S. Starbucks stores

50 chargers at 15 locations between Denver and Seattle make EV charging as easy as getting coffee

Volvo Car USA and Starbucks have followed through on their plans to open the first public electric-vehicle fast charging network located at some of the coffee company’s U.S. stores.

Fifty Volvo Cars-and-Starbucks-branded DC fast chargers at 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route between the Denver area and Seattle make charging Volvo and other fully electric vehicles as easy as going to Starbucks. These chargers, placed about every 100 miles on average, can add up to 110 miles of charge in as little as 15 minutes on 2024 model year and newer Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge models.

The effort gives EV drivers a string of familiar places to recharge themselves and their cars. While their vehicles are recharging outside, drivers and their passengers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverage.

Drivers of fully electric Volvo models with Google embedded can use the car’s integrated ChargePoint app to find and access stations at participating Starbucks locations, while drivers of other EVs equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle can use the ChargePoint smartphone app.

“The value of this partnership is offering fast charging with great amenities,” said Mike Cottone, President, Volvo Car USA and Canada. “These Starbucks locations provide a perfect stop along a long drive to relax and quickly recharge not only the car, but the driver.”

One of the biggest challenges to EV adoption is the reliability of public charging infrastructure. Volvo Car USA is helping to address this issue by working with Starbucks and ChargePoint to take on the responsibility of maintaining its chargers along the route. A combination of virtual and in-person monitoring supports quick response to problems, minimizing down time and consumer frustration.

Just as Volvo Cars plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040, Starbucks aspires to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030 and lead the retail industry in decarbonization solutions, including Electric Vehicle charging and onsite solar availability at stores and in adjacent locations.

“Public EV charging should be as easy as getting a great cup of coffee – and now, it can be thanks to our partnership with Volvo Car USA,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “As we reimagine the Starbucks Experience of the future, we’re excited to invite our customers on our journey to become a resource positive company.”

The route crosses through several Federal Opportunity Zones, bringing equal access to communities who previously may not have had access to charging infrastructure. The scenic artery also passes near six national forests and unlocks zero tailpipe-emission for EV drivers along some of the country’s most iconic spots. From the Snoqualmie Pass in Washington, stretching the Snake River in Idaho, spanning Arches National Park in Utah and connecting outdoor destinations like Park City and Vail, the route represents the American road trip at its best.

Communities that benefit from Volvo Cars’ chargers at Starbucks store locations along the route are:

Seattle, WA

Issaquah, WA

Yakima, WA

Hermiston, OR

La Grande, OR

Nampa, ID

Twin Falls, ID

Uintah, ID

Sandy, UT

Provo, UT

Grand Junction, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO

Silverthorne, CO

Idaho Springs, CO

Broomfield, CO

SOURCE: Volvo Cars