Volvo Cars global sales up 31 per cent in May

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 60,398 cars in May, up 31 per cent compared with the same month last year. The company’s fully electric cars were the main contributor to the growth rising 196 per cent during the period. Furthermore, figures from May 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year’s supply chain constraints.

For the first five months of the year, Volvo Cars sales reached 275,312 cars, up 14 per cent compared to the same period during 2022.

Sales of Volvo Cars´ Recharge models of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 55 per cent in May, accounting for 40 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars stood at 18 per cent.

Sales in Europe for May reached 26,272 cars, an increase of 40 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 63 per cent of overall sales in the region and the share of fully electric cars ended up at 29 per cent.

US sales grew by 14 per cent in May 10,723 cars. The share of Recharge models reached 28 per cent of overall sales and sales of fully electric cars increased by 66 per cent compared to last year.

In China sales reached 14,121 cars, an increase of 49 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 116 per cent, accounting for 8 per cent of the total sales in China.

In May, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 18,052 cars (2022: 15,117 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 17,596 cars (2022: 12,097 units) and the XC90 at 9,058 cars (2022: 8,790 units).

May 2023 May 2022 Change Jan-May 2023 Jan-May 2022 Change Europe 26,272 18,752 40% 119,747 103,731 15% Recharge 16,481 8,813 87% 74,552 53,120 40% – Fully electric 7,655 1,847 314% 34,130 12,171 180% – Plug-in hybrid 8,826 6,966 27% 40,422 40,949 -1% China 14,121 9,488 49% 63,121 53,765 17% Recharge 1,181 547 116% 6,271 4,367 44% – Fully electric 263 143 84% 1,531 768 99% – Plug-in hybrid 918 404 127% 4,740 3,599 32% US 10,723 9,372 14% 46,817 42,151 11% Recharge 3,039 3,348 -9% 13,696 13,787 -1% – Fully electric 1,342 807 66% 5,480 3,258 68% – Plug-in hybrid 1,697 2,541 -33% 8,216 10,529 -22% Other 9,282 8,340 11% 45,627 41,750 9% Recharge 3,266 2,737 19% 17,479 12,042 45% – Fully electric 1,566 855 83% 8,584 3,885 121% – Plug-in hybrid 1,700 1,882 -10% 8,895 8,157 9% Total 60,398 45,952 31% 275,312 241,397 14% Recharge 23,967 15,445 55% 111,998 83,316 34% – Fully electric 10,826 3,652 196% 49,725 20,082 148% – Plug-in hybrid 13,141 11,793 11% 62,273 63,234 -2%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars