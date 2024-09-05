Volvo Cars’ global sales up 3 per cent in August

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 52,944 cars in August, up 3 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 52,944 cars in August, up 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by the strong performance of our fully electric cars in Europe, while the Chinese market was more challenging.

The company’s sales of electrified models, fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, grew 47 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 47 per cent of all cars sold during August. The share of fully electric cars constituted 25 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

The total sales for the period of January through August amounted to 498,464 cars globally, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period 2023.

“It is good to see that we were able to close out August with continued sales growth. We have a robust brand, and we continue to see solid consumer interest across our lineup,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars. “The performance in Europe was particularly encouraging, as the sales of our EVs continue to grow at a rapid pace, with the EX30 leading the way.”

In Europe, sales reached 21,119 cars in August, up 32 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models increased by 52 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 73 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during August.

Sales in the US decreased 2 per cent in August, totaling 10,420 cars. However, sales of plug-in hybrid models increased 84 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 12,185 cars, down 23 per cent compared to August 2023. Sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – stood at 1,233 sold cars, an increase of 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In August, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 14,723 cars (2023: 16,476), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 10,668 cars (2023: 13,942) and the EX30 at 8,346 cars (2023: 0).

August August Jan-Aug Jan-Aug 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Europe 21 119 16 051 32% 243 143 183 280 33% Electrified Models 15 494 10 182 52% 157 931 111 727 41% – Fully electric 9 980 4 216 137% 91 700 46 545 97% – Plug-in hybrid 5 514 5 966 -8% 66 231 65 182 2% Mild hybrids/ICE 5 625 5 869 -4% 85 212 71 553 19% China 12 185 15 760 -23% 100 122 108 468 -8% Electrified models 1 233 1 125 10% 8 619 9 860 -13% – Fully electric 236 200 18% 2 702 2 254 20% – Plug-in hybrid 997 925 8% 5 917 7 606 -22% Mild hybrids/ICE 10 952 14 635 -25% 91 503 98 608 -7% US 10 420 10 644 -2% 81 029 81 179 0% Electrified models 3 933 2 673 47% 26 346 23 294 13% – Fully electric 588 859 -32% 3 089 9 717 -68% – Plug-in hybrid 3 345 1 814 84% 23 257 13 577 71% Mild hybrids/ICE 6 487 7 971 -19% 54 683 57 885 -6% Other 9 220 9 181 0% 74 170 74 565 -1% Electrified models 4 368 3 025 44% 33 679 27 244 24% – Fully electric 2 614 1 385 89% 20 817 12 908 61% – Plug-in hybrid 1 754 1 640 7% 12 862 14 336 -10% Mild hybrids/ICE 4 852 6 156 -21% 40 491 47 321 -14% Total 52 944 51 636 3% 498 464 447 492 11% Electrified models 25 028 17 005 47% 226 575 172 125 32% – Fully electric 13 418 6 660 101% 118 308 71 424 66% – Plug-in hybrid 11 610 10 345 12% 108 267 100 701 8% Mild hybrids/ICE 27 916 34 631 -19% 271 889 275 367 -1%

