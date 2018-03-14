Volvo Buses receives order for 90 electrified buses from Brussels

Volvo Buses has received an order for 90 hybrid buses from Brussels. With this order, the company has now sold more than 4000 electrified buses to customers the world over.

The 90 Volvo 7900 Hybrids were ordered by STIB-MIVB, which provides public transport in Brussels. Most of the buses will be delivered and will enter regular traffic this year. The order also includes service and maintenance of the buses, which will be handled by Volvo Trucks Center Brussels.

With the new hybrid buses, Brussels is taking a significant step in expansion and modernisation of the city’s public transport. The aim is that the entire vehicle fleet should be electrified by 2030 at the latest.

“Belgium continues to take the lead for cleaner and quieter urban traffic. Just a year ago we received an equally large order for electric hybrid buses from TEC for the Belgian cities Charleroi and Namur. Now Brussels too is choosing our technology. This is a major success that takes our total sales of electrified buses to over 4000 units,” says Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

Volvo has sold 90 hybrids and 101 electric hybrids to Belgium. The Volvo Buses range of electrified buses encompasses hybrid buses, rechargeable electric hybrid buses, and all-electric buses.



Facts, Volvo 7900 Hybrid

The Volvo 7900 Hybrid is propelled entirely electrically and emission-free from standstill up to 15–20 km/h. As speed rises, a small diesel engine is activated. The Volvo 7900 Hybrid offers 30–40 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions than a corresponding diesel bus. Particle and nitrogen oxide emissions are 50 per cent lower.

