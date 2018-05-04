Volvo Buses receives order for 143 coach chassis to Dubai

Volvo Buses and Famco Al Futtaim Auto & Machinery Co (Famco) have secured an order for 143 intercity coaches from Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The coaches will be the first Euro 6 standard buses in the Middle East.

The order for 143 Volvo luxury intercity coaches is not only FAMCO’s biggest deal with the RTA to date, but also the single largest purchase of intercity coaches by any transport authority in the Region. It is also the first time that Euro 6 buses will commercially operate in the Middle East. The coaches will be delivered over a period of two years.

The Volvo B11R Euro 6 chassis will have a Sunsundegui SC5 body. The coaches will be equipped with future-ready ITS systems for fleet tracking, premium interiors, luxury ISRI lightweight ergonomic seats, and comfort accessories required by a modern commuter like USB charging capabilities, foot rests, cup-holders and plush wooden finish flooring.

The buses will include the Volvo Driver Support System, aimed at providing class-leading safety for all road users. The system includes Forward Collision Warning and Emergency Braking functionality, where the technology automatically applies full brakes to the bus if a collision with a vehicle in front is imminent and the driver doesn’t react to the initial warning. It also includes an Adaptive Cruise Control that automatically keeps a set distance to the vehicle in front and a Lane Keeping Support System, which warns the driver if the coach is about to cross a lane marking unintentionally.

Volvo’s B11R is the first bus in the Middle East to meet the strict Euro 6 standards of fuel efficiency and emissions; aiding the successful signing of the deal which was evaluated against the RTA’s rigorous 10-year total cost of ownership requirements, including fuel and operational costs.

Volvo’s 11-litre 430hp Euro 6 engine adheres to the most stringent level of emission requirements for diesel engines the world over, bringing local pollutants of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) down to very low levels – 0,01 g/kWh for PM and 0,4 g/kWh for NOx.

The Volvo engine also delivers uncompromised power and performance. Combined with a suite of smart fuel-saving services like the Volvo I-Shift gearbox, advanced engine management system and I-Coaching; a real-time device which offers the driver continuous on-the-job training with instant feedback on their acceleration, braking, cornering and over-revving, it ensures a safer and more fuel-efficient journey.

Akash Passey, Senior Vice President for Volvo Buses Region International commented on the order:

“Being the first bus manufacturer to introduce Euro 6-standards to the Middle East has enabled us to deliver the most fuel efficient, cost effective and environmentally conscious public transport solution, helping the RTA to continue to lead the way in safety and sustainability. These buses mark the beginning of a new breed of modern buses focused on delivering clean, safe and efficient public transport.”

“The Volvo coaches will be operating not only in Dubai, but across the entire UAE, bringing people closer and uniting communities, and we’re proud to be a part of the RTA’s goal to increase the community’s mobility via public transport by as much as 30% by 2030”, said Nigel Johnson, Senior Managing Director, FAMCO UAE.

