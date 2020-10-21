Volvo Buses presents a new alternative for charging electric buses

In autumn 2021 Volvo Buses will introduce another alternative for charging of electric buses. Along with today’s efficient charging solutions – OppCharge and Combo2/CCS – Volvo will also offer charging via a roof-mounted pantograph, known as panto up.

“With a flexible range of alternatives for charging buses, we meet the varied demands and wishes of our customers and pave the way for quicker and easier transition to electrified bus traffic,” says Ulf Magnusson, SVP Business Unit Europe at Volvo Buses.

The Volvo Buses panto up solution is based on the very latest technology from Schunk, featuring such benefits as compact installation and low additional on-board weight. Panto up will be available as an alternative for the Volvo 7900 Electric and Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated in Europe as of autumn 2021.

On October 21 Volvo Buses demonstrates its range of various solutions for high-efficiency charging at an event in Gothenburg – the city that in so many respects sets the pace for electrified public transport. The event is part of the EU’s ASSURED project, whose aim is to encourage electrification of vehicles used in urban traffic through interoperability between different manufacturers of vehicles and chargers.

The Volvo Buses charging alternatives

OppCharge, for charging via a charging station-mounted pantograph (panto down) at bus stops or bus depots.

Combo2/CSS, for charging via cable at the depot.

Panto up, for charging via a roof-mounted pantograph at bus stops or bus depots.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses