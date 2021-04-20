Volvo announces resumption of premium Test Drive+ service

Volvo Car UK is pleased to announce the resumption of its premium Test Drive+ programme, giving customers a safe and convenient way of experiencing its cars. In particular, the service offers a great opportunity to test the newly arrived pure electric XC40 Recharge, the newest version of Volvo’s multi-award-winning compact SUV.

Originally launched in 2019, Test Drive+ was suspended in accordance with lockdown restrictions. Its reintroduction is fully in line with current Government guidelines, so customers can take a test drive in their car of choice, confident in the knowledge all necessary health and safety measures have been implemented.

The full line-up of Volvo SUVs is now available through Test Drive+, including those with petrol-electric plug-in hybrid and pure electric powertrains.

Initially, the service will be provided at the customer’s preferred Volvo retailer. When Covid-19 restrictions are eased and it is safe to do so, arrangements can be made for cars to be delivered to and collected from customers’ homes or places of work. At a future date, extended test drives of up to 24 hours will also be available.

Test Drive+ has been developed as a fully customer-focused programme, giving people easy access to Volvo cars at the times and locations that suit them best. Each test drive is hosted by a Volvo specialist, who can respond to any questions about the car and purchase options.

Echoing Volvo’s move to online sales, Test Drive+ uses a digital platform to host a live diary and booking system, which customers can access at any time using their smartphone, tablet or computer. Choosing a car, preferred retailer and a convenient date and time can all be accomplished quickly and securely.

Test Drive+ is available now, accessible at www.volvocars.com/uk/test-drive-booking

Test Drive+ was developed and launched by Volvo Car UK, and its early success has prompted the concept to be adopted by Volvo Cars for use in its global markets.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars