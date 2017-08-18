Volkswagen world premiere: The new T-Roc

Technical information regarding live broadcast

The world premiere of the new T-Roc will be broadcasted LIVE on Wednesday, August 23rd 2017 from 08.00pm – 08.45pm CEST / 06.00pm – 06.45pm GMT.

Internet (#VWTRoc):

German: http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_pk/?lang=de

English: http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_pk/?lang=en

Here you can watch the press conference LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website. The world premiere will be broadcasted in two languages.

For Satellite-feed for TV media follow link.

