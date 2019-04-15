Volkswagen launches model offensive in China

Volkswagen plans an extensive model offensive in China. The brand will have doubled its SUV range by 2020. Volkswagen announced during the Auto Shanghai 2019, that the share of SUVs is expected to rise to up to 40 per cent. It is targeting the tradiotional part as well as the growing e-mobility sector. The Volkswagen brand presented five new SUV, four of them as world premieres. SAIC VOLKSWAGEN showed the T-Cross and the soon to be launched Teramont X, FAW-VW the SUV Coupé Concept and SMV Concept. Besides the four models of the joint ventures the latest member of the ID. Family celebrated its world premiere: the ID. ROOMZZ.

Volkswagen is entering the second year of its Move Forward brand initiative in China. “Volkswagen is reinventing itself. We will become even more adventurous with the design and body styles of our cars, while at the same time bringing exciting technology and a choice of new energy vehicles,” said Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group and Brand China. He expects the revitalization of the Chinese market especially after the sales tax was lowered.

WORLD PREMIERE: ID. ROOMZZ

Volkswagen is planning to introduce a range of new, electric-only vehicles from 2021 onwards in China: the ID. family. Starting with the introduction of a mid-size SUV, the ID. ROOMZZ previews a large-size ID. flagship SUV that will have its global launch in China, in about two years from now. The MEB vehicle architecture, with the battery pack included in the vehicle floor, results in abundant interior space, allowing for completely new seating configurations, and turning the SUV into a lounge on wheels.

WORLD PREMIERE: Teramont X

SAIC VOLKSAWAGEN’s Teramont X will be launched early summer in China. It offers customers a tough, 5-seater version of the extremely successful regular Teramont, with pleasing fastback styling.

T-Cross: attractive and functional at the same time

The T-Cross was launched on April 11 as the fourth SUV of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN. “Attractive new models like the T-Cross show how fast the Volkswagen brand is moving forward, addressing new, aspiring lifestyles and target groups,” said Jürgen Stackmann, member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Sales, Marketing and After Sales.

SOURCE: Volkswagen