Volkswagen Group boosts deliveries in June

In June, there was a rise of 1.6 percent in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group compared with June 2018, to 974,400 vehicles. This positive develop- ment was chiefly driven by China, where 15 percent more vehicles than in June 2018 were handed over to customers. The new emissions standard C6 has applied since July 1, 2019, which led customers to bring purchases forward to June. There had been similar effects in Europe in June 2018. Vehicle deliveries in this region had reached a high level as a result of WLTP last June; as expected, there was therefore a fall (-4.8 percent) in June 2019. In North America (-0.5 percent) deliveries were slightly below those of the same month last year, South America (-0.1 percent) developed almost unchanged. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales: “In June, the brands of the Volkswagen Group achieved good performance and boosted deliveries in overall markets that continued to shrink. In China, we benefited especially strongly from the positive impetus given by the changeover in emissions standards. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a general turnaround there. All in all, we can look back on a successful first half of the year: the Group has maintained its position in a challenging market environment and expanded its global market share.”

Deliveries in the regions in June developed as follows:

In Europe, Volkswagen Group brands delivered a total of 435,000 vehicles, a decrease of 4.8 per- cent compared with the same month last year. Deliveries in June 2018 had reached a high level there due to early purchases related to WLTP. In Western Europe, where 364,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, the decrease was at about the same level, at 4.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, there was scarcely any change compared with the previous year, about 130,700 vehicles were delivered. In Central and Eastern Europe, 71,000 vehicles were handed over to customers (-5.3 percent). Russia once again provided a positive stimulus, with 19,900 vehicles delivered, 2.7 percent more than in June 2018.

In North America, there were divergent developments in the different markets. All in all, deliveries fell slightly by 0.5 percent compared with the same month last year, to 80,700 vehicles. Positive impetus came from the USA, where 56,700 vehicles were handed over to customers (+5.9 per- cent). In Canada, there were falls in deliveries and the market as a whole. 9,300 customers there took delivery of a new vehicle from a Group brand (-19.7 percent). In Mexico, the general market trend remained negative as a result of difficult economic conditions. The Group brands delivered 14,700 vehicles (-7.8 percent) there and boosted their market share.

South America developed almost unchanged compared to June 2018. 48,600 vehicles were deliv- ered to customers in the region, a drop of 0.1 percent. Brazil, the largest market in the region, once again provided a positive stimulus with a rise of 14.8 percent to 38,200 vehicles delivered. This rise was almost sufficient to compensate for the marked drop in Argentina (-48.6 percent). In an overall economic environment that remained challenging, 5,100 vehicles were handed over to customers there.

A significant rise of 11.3 percent was recorded in the Asia-Pacific region, where Group brands delivered a total of 381,400 vehicles. The main reason for this positive development was the emissions standard changeover in China, which resulted in customers bringing their vehicle pur- chases forward. 354,800 vehicles were handed over to customers in the Group’s most important market, a significant rise of 15 percent.

Deliveries to customers

by markets June 2019 June 2018 Change (%) Jan.-June 2019 Jan.-June 2018 Change (%) Europe 435,000 456,900 -4.8 2,397,500 2,419,600 -0.9 Western Europe 364,000 381,900 -4.7 1,999,400 2,016,400 -0.8 Germany 130,700 130,600 +0.0 714,800 709,800 +0.7 Central and Eastern Europe 71,000 75,000 -5.3 398,100 403,200 -1.3 Russia 19,900 19,400 +2.7 107,100 102,900 +4.1 North America 80,700 81,100 -0.5 460,600 465,000 -1.0 USA 56,700 53,600 +5.9 318,400 311,900 +2.1 South America 48,600 48,700 -0.1 283,400 280,900 +0.9 Brazil 38,200 33,300 +14.8 214,100 174,400 +22.8 Asia-Pacific 381,400 342,900 +11.3 2,057,300 2,163,400 -4.9 China (incl. HK) 354,800 308,400 +15.0 1,916,600 1,994,400 -3.9 Worldwide 974,400 958,700 +1.6 5,365,300 5,519,400 -2.8

Deliveries to customers

by brands June 2019 June 2018 Change (%) Jan.-June 2019 Jan.-June 2018 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 542,300 534,000 +1.6 2,998,200 3,118,700 -3.9 Audi 166,700 164,000 +1.7 906,200 949,200 -4.5 ŠKODA 112,500 116,500 -3.4 620,900 652,700 -4.9 SEAT 57,300 51,400 +11.5 314,300 289,900 +8.4 Porsche 26,300 21,300 +23.7 133,500 130,600 +2.2 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 44,600 49,300 -9.6 259,600 259,300 +0.1 MAN 13,400 12,100 +10.4 71,800 65,400 +9.9 Scania 9,500 8,700 +9.2 51,500 46,800 +10.1 Volkswagen Group (total) 974,400 958,700 +1.6 5,365,300 5,519,400 -2.8

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group