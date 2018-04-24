Volkswagen Group accelerates its efforts to deliver advanced People’s Mobility solutions in China

At today’s Volkswagen Group Media Event, held on the eve of the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Volkswagen Group demonstrated the company’s commitment to delivering outstanding People’s Mobility solutions to Chinese consumers. The company outlined its vision to be a leading player in a new era of smart, people-oriented, sustainable mobility solutions. To support this goal, through 2022, Volkswagen Group and its joint-venture partners will be making around 15 billion euros available for direct investments in e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalization and new mobility services. Ten auto models were unveiled at the event.

The event was attended the Group’s newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO, Dr. Herbert Diess. Along with his appointment, Volkswagen Group’s Board of Management and Supervisory Board recently announced a corporate restructuring that paves the way for more efficient company management. The Volkswagen Group will now be organized into six business areas and the China region.

Dr. Diess said: “As the world’s biggest automotive market, China plays a prominent role across all Group brands. The strong bond with our joint ventures and business partners will remain. We are accelerating to make mobility cleaner, safer and more intelligent to really improve people’s lives. We will be starting local production of battery-electric cars in at least six factories by 2021 in China.”

Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft as well as President and CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said: “Volkswagen is moved by people and aims to provide the best mobility solutions for people. As a pioneer of individual mobility in China for more than 30 years, People’s Mobility is at the very core of Volkswagen Group China and is behind our commitment to building a smart, sustainable future of individual mobility for its customers in China, together with our partners.”

The company aims to be at the forefront of key areas that will define the future of mobility. It believes the future will be determined by the electrification of cars to tighten pollution control, and the deployment of information technologies like artificial intelligence to advance the level of comfort. This will be complemented by smart traffic concepts to make cities more livable. These elements, along with autonomous driving, will help provide easy access to mobility for everyone. Under its Roadmap E strategy, the world’s most comprehensive electric vehicle offensive, Volkswagen will launch 40 NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in China in the next 7 to 8 years.

Next: The fourth dimension of People’s Mobility

The company is also aiming to take People’s Mobility to “the fourth dimension of mobility,” whereby the car will be a smart, self-moving device embedded in a digitalized eco-system. To jump-start the dawn of this new era of people-centered, sustainable mobility, Volkswagen Group China continues to form partnerships in a range of key areas, such as artificial intelligence with Mobvoi and, through Mobility Asia and its brand ezia, smart mobility services. With Shouqi, Volkswagen Group China will expand into ride-hailing, car-sharing partnership and revolutionary last-mile mobility for everyone in every situation. And with Didi Chuxing, Volkswagen Group China is entering the first phase of a partnership by exploring mobility projects as well as smart city, autonomous driving and robo-taxi projects.

Volkswagen Group China’s joint ventures will play key roles in advancing People’s Mobility. FAW-Volkswagen is building an industry-leading intelligent network-connected ecosystem. It will provide users with a safe, convenient and personalized experience. It will proactively identify customers’ demands, and constantly optimize the end-user experience by integrating the digital system. Areas such as R&D, production, quality assurance, sales and after-sales will be networked. SAIC-VOLKSWAGEN is committed to delivering thoughtful, valuable and user-friendly products as well as innovative services, to meet ever-updating consumer needs. In addition to staying ahead in the traditional fuel-powered vehicle field, SAIC-VOLKSWAGEN is providing customers with NEV models and innovative services based on the mobile Internet.

JAC Volkswagen, the new joint venture between Volkswagen Group China and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. (JAC), is another example of how Volkswagen is providing customer-oriented e-mobility solutions based on innovative products and concepts. The joint venture’s new SOL brand will promote the development of China’s NEV sector. The joint venture has a clear roadmap that covers components, connectivity and big data services, electronic payment and R&D, while a new agreement with Zhejiang Tmall Technology Company Ltd. will create an innovative retail model.

At the event, JAC Volkswagen unveiled its first product, SOL E20X. It is a pure electric SUV aimed at the volume market in China and has a NEDC range of more than 300 km. The car will provide features such as A.I. and intelligent connectivity.

The future is now: An exciting line-up of products unveiled for Beijing Auto Show 2018

The Volkswagen Group Media Event also previewed other nine cars that will be featured at the Beijing Auto Show 2018. The new products highlighted the company’s commitment to continue exciting and satisfying its customers in China.

The Next Generation CC is FAW-Volkswagen’s new flagship, bringing together dynamism, elegance and luxury. The All New Lavida from SAIC-VOLKSWAGEN, combines the technology and design that Chinese consumers prefer.

The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg is an innovative SUV with a premium design, and is the first Volkswagen with a fully digital cockpit. As the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle, the Lamborghini Urus creates a new niche in the luxury segment with benchmarking power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability. The new Bentley Bentayga V8model fuses exquisite luxury with power, usability and extensive sporting ability. At its heart is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque. The SKODA Kamiq applies the SKODA SUV design language. Similar to Kodiaq and Karoq, the new SUV features the crystalline-design that shows not only a rugged overall impression but also the delicate details and high-quality.

The Audi A8L signals the dawning of a new design era for the entire brand and delivers more than 40 driver assistance systems for more security and comfort, while featuring futuristic touch displays and haptic feeling. The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo features an emotional design with striking off-road elements as well as new display and control concepts with eye tracking, complemented by a high performance 800-volt battery with short charging time. The Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION, the flagship of the I.D. Family, sports innovative, high-level electric mobility that is fully automatic and effortless.