Volkswagen Financial Services enters the leasing and financing of bicycles

Volkswagen Financial Services is expanding its mobility offering to include leasing and financing of bicycles. The business model is being expanded through Volkswagen Financial Services AG’s investments in Digital Mobility Leasing GmbH (26 percent) and Volkswagen Bank GmbH’s investment in the Austrian fintech Credi2 GmbH (20 percent). The additional sales cooperation with Bike Mobility Services GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PON Bike as a top five player in the global bicycle market, gives customers throughout Germany the opportunity to select their desired bicycle at the dealer and conclude the contract on site. The leasing offer is aimed at companies and their employees, the financing offer at private customers. “We have seen ourselves as a full-service provider for mobility for many years. Thanks to the rapid development of e-bikes, we can reach many customers through financing and leasing offers that promote sales. There are clear parallels here with the automotive industry,” says Lars Henner Santelmann, CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services AG.

With company bike leasing, employees of companies can ride their company bike by converting part of their gross salary with price advantages of up to 35 percent compared to purchasing – and with manageable monthly installments. Additional services such as all-round protection (including damage protection against theft, mobility guarantee, UVV and maintenance package) can also be added. More than 3,000 bicycle dealers in Germany are available for the leasing model. The offer applies to all brand-name bicycles from €499 and up to €15,000 carried by the dealer. The bikes do not have to be used exclusively for commuting to work, but can also be ridden in everyday life, during vacations or for sports.

In addition to leasing, private customers are offered a new, digital financing solution via the FINANCE A BIKE brand. With the new financing product, customers can select their desired bike, conclude the financing, and take the bike directly with just one visit to the bike dealer listed with FINANCE A BIKE. Using the one hundred percent digitized online application route, they can apply for a loan of between 500 euros and 10,000 euros in less than ten minutes – quickly, easily and securely. In addition to bicycles, this amount can also be used for accessories such as bicycle locks, helmets and additional batteries. A term of between 6 and 60 months and possible early repayment offer flexibility for end users.

The new process is also beneficial for bicycle dealers. Using FINANCE A BIKE is completely free of charge for them and they tap into additional sales potential. In addition, since customers go through the online loan application process completely on their own, salespeople can use their time for personal advice. This improves service and strengthens customer loyalty.

Around 600 bicycle dealers in Germany currently offer the new financing model. More will be added this year.

