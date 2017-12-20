Volkswagen continues Scrappage Upgrade Scheme

Volkswagen UK is extending its successful Scrappage Upgrade scheme into 2018, further encouraging the switch to its latest generation, lower-emission new cars.

Almost 5,000 older diesel vehicles that comply with pre-Euro 51 emissions legislation, and registered before 2010, have already been removed from the road since the scheme was launched in the UK in September. Now, the incentive is confirmed to run until 2 April 2018 – with deliveries of qualifying new vehicles to be completed by 30 June 2018.

The Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade scheme means customers of qualifying vehicles are able to trade in their cars in exchange for incentives – ranging from £1,800 to £6,0002 – against the majority of new Volkswagen models (see table below) if the new car is ordered by 2 April 2018, and delivered by 30 June 2018. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “We have already seen thousands of older cars taken off the road as UK drivers step into one of our new, lower emission, Volkswagens.

“All new Volkswagen petrol and diesel cars meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards so whether it’s our latest Euro 6 cars, or our class-leading range of plug-in hybrid or full electric models, we have something to make the continued Scrappage Upgrade offer irresistable.“

Volkswagen has stated that it aims to be the global leader in electric vehicles by 2025. The brand is working hard on a comprehensive electric car offensive. Underpinning this is a dedicated electric vehicle structure – the modular electric drive kit (MEB) – which forms the basis of an innovative range of electric vehicles, such as the I.D. and I.D. BUZZ, both of which are already confirmed for production.

For more details on the Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade scheme, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk/scrappage.

Summary of revised offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Scrappage Upgrade saving up! £1,800 New Polo £2,000 Golf Hatch £4,000 Golf SV £4,000 Golf Estate £4,000 Touran £4,000 Tiguan £4,000 Beetle £4,000 Jetta £4,000 Passat Saloon £5,000 Passat Estate £5,000 Arteon £5,000 Sharan £6,000

Summary of offers on fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles:

Model Type Scrappage Upgrade saving OLEV grant Total saving Passat GTE PHEV £6,000 £2,500 £8,500 e-up! EV £3,300 £4,500 £7,800 e-Golf EV £4,000 £4,500 £8,500

(ends)

Editors‘ notes:

1 Euro emissions standards

The ‘Euro 1‘ standard was introduced in 1992 to help reduce vehicle emissions. Progressively more stringent Euro standards have been implemented since then –helping to lower emissions still further – with Euro 5 being introduced in 2009/2010.

‘Euro 6‘, the standard that all new petrol and diesel cars must meet, is currently the toughest yet.

2 Further offer details

Incentive applies only to any diesel vehicle (any make/model) with pre-Euro 5 emissions standards, and registered before 2010

Traded-in vehicle needs to have been registered in the owner’s name for at least six months

Trade-in vehicle will be scrapped

Applies to orders between 1 September 2017 and 2 April 2018, to be registered by 30 June 2018

Cannot be used in conjunction with other existing offers across the Volkswagen range

For full details, visit volkswagen.co.uk/scrappage

