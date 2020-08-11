Volkswagen Car-Net® selects CCC Information Services as exclusive provider of insurance telematics services

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) and Volkswagen Car-Net® announce today that CCC has become the automaker’s exclusive provider of insurance telematics services for the newest generation of VW Car-Net, included in most model year 2020 and 2021 vehicles. Upon customer consent, the CCC® X data exchange will utilize driving data from Volkswagen Car-Net, the automaker’s connected vehicle platform, and power personalized experiences through DriveView™.

The DriveView program became available to Volkswagen Car-Net subscribers starting with model year 2020. By enrolling in DriveView, Car-Net users may be eligible for discounted rates from some of the top automotive insurance companies in the country. This program can also help Car-Net users monitor their driving by tracking activities like night driving, hard braking, and idle time. These factors all contribute to an overall driving score, which is visible within the Car-Net mobile app and on vw.com/carnet. Through the agreement with CCC, VW Car-Net will leverage the newly released CCC® VIN Connect, which applies driving behavior data at the point-of-quote, making it fast and easy for eligible consumers to connect with potential insurance discounts.

“With the recent relaunch of our new Connectivity Platform for the 2020 model year, we’re ushering in the next generation of vehicle connectivity,” said Frank Weith, Director of Volkswagen Connected and Mobility Services. “CCC has demonstrated that it has the technology, network connections, and vision to help us advance our connected car strategy today and into the future.”

The CCC X data exchange is designed to put connected car data into action for the automotive insurance ecosystem. It aggregates and normalizes data from sources such as dongles, mobile applications, fleets, and connected cars, passing that data along to customers on the CCC network through software-driven workflows. Data accessed via CCC X can be integrated into existing insurer business operations for UBI and underwriting, offering a series of driver-first experiences. CCC works with OEMs and 350 auto insurers.

“Customer delight has always remained the main focus of Volkswagen Group and with the advent of the new Connectivity Platform we are leading the effort to create memorable experience for our customers. DriveView is one such feature that our customers can enjoy with no additional costs” said Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Group.

“Volkswagen is helping transform the car-driving experience for customers,” said Andreas Hecht, GM and SVP, OEM Services Group for CCC. “The CCC X data exchange and telematics solutions connect Volkswagen of America customers to a network of auto insurers to help deliver personalized offers. We’re thrilled to be named VW’s exclusive insurance telematics provider.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen