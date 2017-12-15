Volker Sasse, VP NavInfo, Chairman NDS / OADF confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Volker Sasse, Vice President of NavInfo, Chairman of Navigation Data Standard (NDS) and speaker of the Open Auto Drive Forum (OADF) has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Since May 2016, Dr Sasse has been the speaker of the OADF, the cross-domain platform driving standardization in the area of autonomous driving. Dr Sasse has also served as Chairman of the Board at NDS e.V. since June 2014. In addition, Dr Sasse is also Vice President for NavInfo; a position he has held since June 2008, based in Beijing City, China.

Dr Sasse’s previous roles include Department Manager at Siemens, Siemens VDO, Department Manager at Continental, and then later Referent Specification at Bosch Blaupunkt, Project Leader at GEOSCAN and a Scientist at the University of Hannover.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

