Voilà — MINI presents two world premieres at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2024 in Paris

At the 90th edition of the famous motor show at Porte de Versailles (October 14 - 20, 2024), the British premium brand is presenting a purely electrically powered MINI model family

At the Mondial de l’Automobile 2024, MINI is presenting efficient and powerful electric mobility. From 14th to 20th of October, 2024, visitors can experience the entire range of the electric-powered model family. Starting with the world premieres of two all-electric MINI John Cooper Works models, MINI is showing with the innovative MINI Cooper SE, MINI Aceman SE and MINI Countryman SE ALL 4 the extensive product portfolio for all-electric mobility in Paris. Like no other metropolis with millions of inhabitants, the city focuses on the consistent restructuring of urban traffic. The three and five-door electric vehicles offer the brand-typical go-kart feeling in various dimensions and orientations.

Top performance, all-electric drive: The new all-electric MINI John Cooper Works models.

With the world premiere of two purely electric vehicles, MINI John Cooper Works is transferring the brand’s long racing history into the here and now with innovative power. The two models effortlessly transfer motorsport know-how from the racetrack to the road. In addition to the exclusive, sporty design and optimised aerodynamic driving characteristics for reduced energy consumption, MINI fans can look forward to the brand-typical, agile handling .

The all-electric MINI family: MINI Cooper SE, MINI Aceman SE, MINI Countryman SE ALL4.

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE (combined power consumption: 14.7 – 14.1 kWh/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class: A; range in km according to WLTP: 387 – 402) presents puristic MINI design with high recognition value. The all-electric three-door model offers modern driving fun with MINI typical go-kart feeling and underlines the origin of the brand with four individual vehicle trims.

The first MINI Aceman SE (combined power consumption: 14.8-14.0 kWh/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class: A; range in km according to WLTP: 382 – 405) is the new crossover model from MINI and offers five seats on four meters length. With generous space, the vehicle bridges the gap between MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman. With the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 (combined power consumption: 18.5 — 16.8 kWh/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 classes: A; range in km according to WLTP: 399 — 432) a reliable companion is available on all routes. A roomy and individually adjustable trunk, a range of up to 432 km and all-wheel drive complement the repertoire of the new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 optimal.

SOURCE: BMW Group