Vitesco Technologies qualification campaign makes employees worldwide fit for e-mobility

With the strategic decision to actively shape technological change, Vitesco Technologies has launched a large-scale qualification campaign: The company, a leading international supplier of advanced powertrain technologies and electrification solutions, aims to make as many of its employees as possible fit for new projects in the field of e-mobility with its qualification initiative.

In Pisa alone, around 100 participants in the Electrification Program celebrated their certificate today (Friday) – in a digital setting – together with representatives of the management, the University of Pisa and the regional government of Tuscany, which co-funded the program locally. This means that since 2017, around 380 employees from traditional drive development have qualified for electrification topics in intensive certificate courses. Another 460 employees are currently taking part in training courses or will start shortly.

“With its ‘Direction 2030’ strategy, Vitesco Technologies has set itself the goal of being a technological pioneer in clean, electrified and sustainable drives. This consistent and, above all, very early focus on electrification has the advantage for our employees that they can prepare and train themselves with tailored offers and a clear focus,” explains Ingo Holstein, CHRO of Vitesco Technologies: “We see continuous learning as a central prerequisite for successful transformation. And that is more important today than ever before.”

With a Technology Lab set up specifically for this purpose, Vitesco Technologies in Pisa with round about 1,000 employees has a great deal of expertise in the field of Industry 4.0. Nevertheless, the site, which mainly produces mechanical components for combustion technologies, is particularly affected by the transformation.

“We are actively addressing this challenge and look into the future with optimism,” says plant manager Riccardo Toncelli: “With the Vitesco Technologies qualification program we can enhance our strengths, such as the skills and passion that this plant has always expressed.” The training with 104 teaching units took place at the University of Pisa: “For us this was also a great opportunity to transfer the know-how acquired in numerous European research programs in a specialization course and consolidate the presence of an important multinational company in Tuscany,” states Prof. Ing. Sergio Saponara from the Department of Information Engineering.

The time investment for specialization courses in electrification is shared equally by the company and its participants. As a result, the working hours that Vitesco Technologies invests in further training have already tripled within one year. This shows that employees are responding well to the offerings, and the number of participants in the electrification program is rising. After four parallel classes in 2019, there were already ten in 2020. In Germany, Vitesco Technologies works with the Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule (OTH), the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHK) of Regensburg and Cham, and the Universities of Applied Sciences in Frankfurt and Dortmund. Further cooperations are in preparation.

