Visionary Holdings establishes industrial fund in Hong Kong to boost new energy vehicle business growth

Recently, Visionary Holdings announced the establishment of Visionary Industrial Development LPF in Hong Kong. The fund is designed to support the company’s high – tech strategic development and industrial layout, especially to offer robust financial supply chain support for the new energy vehicle industry. The establishment of this fund marks a significant step for Visionary in promoting the sustainable growth of its PEGASUS New Energy Vehicle project.

Fund scale and management

The issuance scale of Visionary Industrial Development LPF (Phase I) is $50 million. It will concentrate on investing in new energy – related industries, covering but not limited to new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, and energy storage. The fund will be managed by Visionary Asset Management Limited. The team of this company has extensive experience and remarkable achievements in the asset management field and will be in charge of the fund’s daily operations and investment decisions.

Investment structure and strategic partners

Visionary will serve as the lead investor, contributing 10% of the total fund amount, demonstrating its unwavering confidence in the fund’s prospects and the new energy industry. Meanwhile, Visionary is planning to hold negotiations with world – famous institutions such as the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Alfardan Group of Qatar, with the intention of inviting them to participate in the investment. These two institutions have a wide – reaching global influence, and their involvement will bring abundant resources and an international perspective to the Visionary Industrial Development Fund.

Supporting the development of the new energy vehicle industry

The primary objective of establishing this fund is to build a stable financial supply chain for Visionary’s PEGASUS new energy vehicle industry. In recent years, the new energy vehicle market has witnessed explosive growth. Visionary is dedicated to enhancing the global competitiveness of the PEGASUS new energy vehicle industry through technological innovation and industrial integration. The funds of the fund will be used to support crucial aspects such as the research and development, production, and market expansion of new energy vehicles, ensuring the sustainable growth of the project.

Compliance and information disclosure

Visionary strictly adheres to the information disclosure requirements of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and US – listed companies, ensuring that all information is accurately, completely, and promptly communicated to investors and the public. The relevant information regarding the establishment of this fund has been disclosed in compliance with the requirements, and investors can obtain detailed information through the company’s official website.

Future outlook

Visionary indicated that the establishment of this fund is an essential part of the company’s strategic layout, which will contribute to the long – term development of the company in the new energy vehicle industry. With the increasing global demand for clean energy and sustainable transportation, Visionary will continue to increase its investment in the new energy vehicle field. Through financial innovation and industrial cooperation, it aims to make the PEGASUS new energy vehicle industry a global leader in the new energy vehicle sector.

SOURCE: Visionary Holdings