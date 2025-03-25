VinFast signs MOU with JIGA to expand service network in the Philippines

VinFast and MGA.414 Corporation (which operates the JIGA auto service chain) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the network of service centers for VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines, aiming to establish over 100 service workshops across the country by the end of this year

VinFast and MGA.414 Corporation (which operates the JIGA auto service chain) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the network of service centers for VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines, aiming to establish over 100 service workshops across the country by the end of this year.

Under the MOU, VinFast and JIGA will actively collaborate to designate service centers as official VinFast service hubs or authorized facilities for the repair, warranty, and maintenance of VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.

JIGA’s service centers in the Philippines will meet VinFast’s stringent standards for infrastructure, machinery, equipment, and workforce expertise, while prioritizing the provision of genuine services and spare parts for VinFast vehicle owners. This partnership will enhance convenience and peace of mind for customers.

The agreement addresses the growing demand for electric vehicles among Filipino consumers, while reinforcing VinFast’s long-term commitment and determination to drive green transformation in the country. The Vietnamese pure-play EV manufacturer aims to achieve a network of over 100 EV service centers nationwide by 2025.

As part of the collaboration, VinFast pledges to support JIGA through personnel training programs, technical consultation, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to accelerate the expansion of its authorized service network.

JIGA, a leading automotive service provider in the Philippines specializing in tires, wheels, and vehicle maintenance and repair, currently operates 16 facilities across key regions such as Luzon (majority in NCR, Makati, Taguig, and Paranaque), Visayas (Iloilo, Bacolod, Roxas, Capiz, and Cebu). With its robust network and extensive experience, JIGA is an ideal strategic partner for VinFast in its mission to penetrate the Philippine market.

JIGA President, Mr. Michael Abanero, stated: “The market for electric vehicles is expanding in the Philippines, and this collaboration with VinFast, a pioneering brand in the electric vehicle industry, is a step toward enhancing JIGAs service capabilities while also enabling us to support the sustainable development trend and offer Filipino consumer the best of the best services. Excited guid kami, tanan nga taga-JIGA, to work with VinFast.”

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia added: “Our collaboration with JIGA is a strategic step toward fulfilling VinFast’s commitment to providing an optimal EV ownership experience for customers in the Philippines. We are confident that the combination of VinFast’s green vision and JIGA’s professional service network will mark a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation in this market.”

Since officially entering the Philippine market in 2024, VinFast has introduced smart and environmentally friendly electric vehicle models while demonstrating its long-term commitment through attractive sales policies and an ever-expanding after-sales service network.

Partnering with leading companies like JIGA enables VinFast to optimize its business operations, enhance brand recognition, and uphold its customer-centric philosophy as part of its global expansion strategy.

In Southeast Asia, VinFast is dedicated to building a comprehensive “For a Green Future” ecosystem, with a particular focus on collaborating to expand EV charging stations and service networks. The success of this model has been proven in Vietnam and is gradually being realized in other promising markets, including the Philippines.

SOURCE: Vingroup